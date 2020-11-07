Slipping into the Fall colors effortlessly, Nushrratt Bharuccha dazzles in her recent Instagram post

Touted as one of the leading ladies of the B-town, Nushrratt Bharuccha truly brightens up every frame she is in. All set to take the nation by a storm, with her upcoming film, Chhalaang, the actress' promotional looks have been a hit amongst the audience.
Officially entering into the fall, Nushrratt recently shared a carousal of pictures on her social, where she dons upon a stunning printed co-ord piece with her tresses left loose.
The caption wrote, " Movin' without movin' ????"
Movin' without movin' ???? Separates @koaiofficial Hoops @azotiique Makeup @tanvismarathe Hair @zoeyquinny.hair Stylist @nidhijeswani ???? @aishwaryaa_nayak_photography
With her recent promotional looks, Nushrratt has proved that she can slip into any outfit, be it traditional Indian or retro, with utmost grace and glam.
