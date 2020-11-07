Slipping into the Fall colors effortlessly, Nushrratt Bharuccha dazzles in her recent Instagram post

Touted as one of the leading ladies of the B-town, Nushrratt Bharuccha truly brightens up every frame she is in. All set to take the nation by a storm, with her upcoming film, Chhalaang, the actress' promotional looks have been a hit amongst the audience.

Officially entering into the fall, Nushrratt recently shared a carousal of pictures on her social, where she dons upon a stunning printed co-ord piece with her tresses left loose.

The caption wrote, " Movin' without movin' ????"

With her recent promotional looks, Nushrratt has proved that she can slip into any outfit, be it traditional Indian or retro, with utmost grace and glam.

In her digital debut, Chhalaang, Nushrratt will be seen as a Haryanvi teacher, which is the first for the actress. She also has Hurdang, alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Verma in the pipeline.

