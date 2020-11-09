Police search for missing Toronto man Daniel Michael Bondarevski

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Daniel Michael Bondarevski, 34, was last seen in early October 2020 in the Highway 404 and Sheppard Avenue East area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
