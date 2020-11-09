Police search for missing Toronto man Daniel Michael Bondarevski

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Daniel Michael Bondarevski, 34, was last seen in early October 2020 in the Highway 404 and Sheppard Avenue East area.

He is described as 6'0", 150 lbs., with short brown hair, unshaven and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black jacket, blue jeans and white running shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.