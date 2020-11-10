Best Lingerie Gifts

Gift giving is rarely easy. Anyone who's gotten an awkward, "Err thanks…" post-exchange can attest to that. Sure, if you get the wrong present for your mom, per say, or your best friend, you’re unlikely to get anything more than a raised eyebrow. Getting a bad gift for your S.O., on the other hand? Probably not the best way to kick off the holiday season.

So, on today’s agenda, we’ve got a gift guide for your S.O. that is sure to win: Lingerie. Lingerie makes for a perfect romantic holiday gift for a couple of reasons. For one, apart from the occasional re-up of seamless thongs, people rarely spend time buying lace bodysuits or mesh panties for themselves (but if you do… we’re jealous). Then there’s the fact that lingerie is the one fashion item we wear most often (a.k.a. every single day). The preferred style might vary from person to person, but for the most part, lingerie plays a major role in everyone’s wardrobe.

But since we know that buying undergarments can be tricky no matter who you're buying it for, we’ve laid out a few types of lingerie gifts that are sure to impress. From lace sets to kitschy gift packs, click through the comprehensive lingerie gift guide ahead and get your S.O. something they'll really love to slip into this holiday season.

See-Through Sets

If your partner likes something sexy, but still comfy as hell, a sheer set is perfect for them. Keep in mind what styles and silhouettes they prefer, though. Do they favor high cut panties or thongs? Underwire bras or bralettes? The devil's in the details, baby.

Only Hearts Whisper Underwire Bra, $, available at Only Hearts

Only Hearts Whisper High Cut Brief, $, available at Only Hearts

Lonely Gigi Underwire Bra Copper, $, available at Lonely

Lonely Gigi Tri Brief Copper, $, available at Lonely

Savage x Fenty Lacy Not Racy Unlined Bra, $, available at Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty Lacy Not Racy Brazilian, $, available at Savage x Fenty

Cuup The Balconette Mesh Bra, $, available at Cuup

Cuup The Thong, $, available at Cuup

Fruity Booty Cloud Nine Set, $, available at Fruity Booty

Lingerie Gift Bundles

What's easier than a pre-packaged gift set? From naughty emoji panties to a five-pack of her all-time favorite thongs, these sets are bound to please.

Knickey Starter Set, $, available at Knickey

Parade Sundae Pack, $, available at Parade

Hanky Panky Holiday Box 5 Pack Low Rise Thong, $, available at Hanky Panky

