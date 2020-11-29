Police search for missing Toronto man Wallace Trudeau-Owl

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Wallace Trudeau-Owl, 22, was last seen on Friday, November 27, 2020, at approximately 7 a.m., in the Yonge Street and Queen Street area.

He is described as 6’0", 145 lbs., with a slim build, collar-length black hair, and he has one brown eye and one green eye. He is believed to be wearing a light grey coat, dark grey sweatpants, a teal hoodie, grey running shoes, and wears metal-rimmed glasses. He is carrying a small black duffle bag.

Police are concerned for his safety.