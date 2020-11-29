Alia Bhatt purchases a house worth Rs. 32 crores in Ranbir Kapoor’s apartment complex

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor admitted to being in a relationship on social media a couple of years back. The actors are all set for their first movie together, Brahmastra. Making heads turn with their chemistry, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been the talk of the town for as long as one can remember. As per the latest reports, Alia Bhatt has recently bought a new apartment in Ranbir Kapoor’s building. Alia already owns two houses, one being in Juhu, Mumbai and the other being in Covent Garden in London.
