Jatin Pandit reminisces about parting ways with Lalit Pandit

Music director duo Jatin Pandit and Lalit Pandit have over the years given us a number of memorable tracks, some of which have gone on to become classics. However the Jatin – Lalit team disbanded a while back despite fans pleading with them to stick together. Recently in a Bollywood Hungama exclusive interview Jatin Pandit took a stroll down memory lane while reminiscing about parting ways with Lalit Pandit.

“As you know times have changed a lot. And my partnership with Lalit no longer exists. We had to emotionally pay a lot for this, but what can we do, sometimes things are just not in our hands. But we have done some good work together and some songs have even become classics as such, people still sing and listen to the songs we made. We have always given each project our 100% be it a small film or a big budget film, we have given it our all, and Lalit too has always been doing the same”, said Jatin. Though the music director seems nostalgic talking about the days gone by, he did not let any information slip about what the future holds. On the other hand, Jatin Pandit went on to talk about some memorable tracks like ‘Tujhe Dekh To Ye Jaana Sanam’, ‘Bin Tere Sanam’, and others.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results