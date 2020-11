The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Ethel Osagie, 19, was last seen on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 12 p.m., in the Martin Grove Road and Albion Road area.

She is described as 5'6", 170 lbs., with a medium build and a shaved head.

She was wearing a black jacket and black Adidas pants.

Police are concerned for her safety.