“Horror is a very tough genre because you have to be convincing to an audience” – says Bhumi Pednekar on Durgamati

Bhumi Pednekar has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood with her brilliant acting skills. The versatile actress will be seen next in a horror-thriller titled Durgamati, which is releasing on December 11 on Amazon Prime Video. Bhumi is headlining this project that is being produced by Akshay Kumar. Bhumi says she wants to sink her teeth into every genre and put up great performances in them.

Bhumi says, “I want to explore all genres and put up superlative performances in each one of them. As an artiste, that is my personal ambition. I want to be in the best films that are being made in India today and put up diverse performances that test me, push me to the max. I don’t want to make a genre or a type of film my niche. I want to do it all and try and excel in every project that I take up. Durgamati, for me, was one such project.“

Bhumi is thrilled that Durgamati pushed her to deliver one of her best performances. She says, “I knew it will help me push the envelope and I will get to expand myself as an artiste. It was definitely a huge learning experience for me. Horror is a very tough genre because you have to be convincing to an audience who knows that what they are seeing is not real. So, the performances have to carry the film and deliver outstanding entertainment to audiences. I wanted to experience this genre and I was sure that I would be able to deliver a solid performance.”

Bhumi is confident that audiences will give her a lot of love for Durgamati. She says, “I’m very hopeful that audiences will give me as much love as they have given me for all my performances so far when Durgamati releases. I consider myself fortunate that people have always supported and validated my performances and film choices.”

