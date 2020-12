The Toronto Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Ece Egerci, 20, was last seen on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 5 p.m., in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West area.

She is described as 5'10", medium build, with long dark hair.

She was last seen wearing dark jeans with plaid around the waist, a black shirt, jean jacket and red shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety.