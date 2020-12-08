Joan Collins: “Age Is Just A Number”

Dynasty star Joan Collins never disappoints. She turned up festively attired (with a velvet bejeweled mask) to cut the ribbon for the switching on of the Christmas lights at Burlington Arcade in London. She may be 87, but Joan has no plans to retire. She just returned to work filming a TV series called Glow and Darkness with Jane Seymour and Denise Richards. It’s set in medieval times (the 1200’s) and Joan plays the Queen of France. We’re betting it’s mostly about men (emperors, kings, saints, whatever) fighting as usual, but the women may liven it up. However, we cannot imagine Joan playing an authentic character without her usual makeup!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

