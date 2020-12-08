Jennifer Lopez: “I Love That They Still Want To Sit On Mama’s Lap!”

SO nice to see Jennifer Lopez in this sweet photo with her twins that was posted on Instagram. Jennifer has someone posting her pictures on social media constantly – and most of them are extremely sexy and they almost seem desperate for attention and quite impersonal. Pin-ups. In fact, a lot of female singers have someone posting way too many sexy photos of themselves. Is it vanity? Do they need the constant reassurance of “likes?” It’s refreshing to see an at-home looking photo like this. (We like that she doesn’t try to hide her kids, like some celebrities do)

Photo: Instagram

