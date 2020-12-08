Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal turns pink after the release of Amazon Prime Video’s Sons of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers

Recently released and talk of the town sports docu-series Sons of The Soil : Jaipur Pink Panthers entailing a story of a Pro Kabaddi League franchise team Jaipur Pink Panthers, premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. An unfiltered peak into the lives of players sharing their experience and sacrifices to make it big in this game.

The series takes the audiences through a journey of emotions that were felt and dealt by the team in the season 7 of the league that happened in 2019. The response that has poured in from the audiences and critics has turned Jaipur's Hawa Mahal all Pink. Jaipur being the Pink city, it all falls into place right.

Couple of years ago when Big B's film Pink was a huge success, Amitabh Bachchan had turned his humble abode Jalsa, pink. History repeats itself including the son and his team now, historical monument of Jaipur is lit in pink, which is the team's official jersey color owing it to the great response and huge success of the show.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media to share, "This is so cool. @JaipurPanthers"

This is so cool. @JaipurPanthers https://t.co/P6BQw1n0sq

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 4, 2020

The official handle of Jaipur Pink Panthers also shared, "Blessing to have the love and support of our people from Rajasthan @juniorbachchan #JaipurPinkPanthers #JaiHanuman #PantherSquad"

Blessing to have the love and support of our people from Rajasthan ????@juniorbachchan #JaipurPinkPanthers #JaiHanuman #PantherSquad https://t.co/xPwA4T81xn

— Jaipur Pink Panthers (@JaipurPanthers) December 4, 2020

Meanwhile in Mumbai, installations at Carter Road and Juhu Beach were put up paying homage to the players and their awe-inspiring journey, dedication, determination and grit. Renowned sand artist also created a life size installation dedicated to the show.

The Amazon Original Series Sons of the Soil:Jaipur Pink Panthers is now available on Amazon Prime Video for audiences across 200 countries and territories. An awe-inspiring show that will make you fall in love with the game of the Soil: Kabaddi!

