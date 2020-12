The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Khadija Guermoudi, 35, was last seen on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in the Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West, in the City of Toronto.

She is described as 5'5", 100 lbs., with long brown hair.

There is no clothing description available at this time.

Police are concerned for her safety.