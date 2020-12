The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Jaturaphit Plerdkhunthod, 35, was last seen on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 12 a.m., in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.

He is described as 5'10", with a large build, 181 lbs., and short straight black hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a dark grey hoodie with an orange zipper, black jeans, and brown dress shoes.

If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police are concerned for his safety.