Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone drop in on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi set to celebrate 5 years of Bajirao Mastani

On the night of December 18, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had surprise visitors. Bollywood’s most adored couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dropped unannounced to celebrate five years of Bajirao Mastani.

For those who came in late, Bajirao Mastani was a turning point for both Deepika and Ranveer. Their careers went to another level after this film. Hence, it was no surprise that they remembered their Bajirao Mastani director on the day when the blockbuster historicalcelebrated five years since release.

Says an eyewitness, “Sanjay had no idea that they were going to show up. In fact, he was so busy shooting Gangubai Kathiawadi that when they did show up one set at Film City. He was completety taken aback. Sanjay met Ranveer and Deepika for the first time since the lockdown. They met warmly, though no hugs. Just smiles.”

A cake was brought on the set to celebrate the occasion. Ranveer ans Deepika were in their element. They spent a good hour on the set with their favourite director (with whom they have done three films) before waving a reluctant goodbye.

