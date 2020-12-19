A Warning To Hayley Atwell!

It has leaked out that Tom Cruise, 58, is probably dating his Mission Impossible 7 costar Hayley Atwell, 38. It was inevitable because Tom only dates actresses he has auditioned and hired for roles in his movies -case in point: two of his ex-wives, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. That’s how he meets women. We’re betting Hayley does not yet know how tall Tom is without shoes on. Is it a coincidence that Tom and Katie both recently went public with new romances for the first time since they divorced? We feel it’s our duty to warn Hayley that Scientology will inevitably rear its ugly head and probably destroy the relationship like it did for Nicole and Katie, who to this day, are afraid to SPEAK about it.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

