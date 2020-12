The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Julie Raksany, 38, was reported missing to police on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, and was last seen on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in the area of Beverly Street and D'Arcy Street area.

She is described as 5'9", with a slim build, and short brown hair.

There is no clothing description available at this time.

Police are concerned for her safety.