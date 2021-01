The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Hassun Faruqui, 25, was last seen on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in the Bernice Crescent and Scarlett Road area driving a Silver Honda CRV with Ontario licence plate CRNY582.

He is described as 6'2, 166 lbs., with a thin build, black hair, short beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red NYS snapback hat, black jacket and tan coloured "Yeezy" shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.