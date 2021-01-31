Inside sprawling luxurious house of Varun Dhawan in Juhu through 12 pictures

Actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got heartily married in Alibaug at the Mansion House on January 24. The couple has been together for years before their tied the knot in a private ceremony.

The newlyweds, who will travel to Istanbul for a quick romantic getaway, are residing at Varun Dhawan's glinting flat. It is a spacious four and a half BHK apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. It features a luxurious and quite well living room, an adequate functional gym, and multiple bedrooms bathed in exquisite, stylized shades.

This house was purchased by Varun Dhawan in 2017. During the same year, he hosted a private house-warming party for his friends and family. Varun’s house is designed with electric luxury hints; it is a mixture of advanced leather chairs and dark wood, giving it a cosy, lively feel. The marble floors come with dark veins that run across corners for a luxurious feel. It has a dark and tufted bed frame. The living room furniture is fully white with a beautiful blue sideboard giving it a pop of colour. The gym is covered in glass walls and sits right next to the living room. A very uncommon fluorescent light hangs over the living room.

Take a look at the sprawling property of the newlywed Varun Dhawan.

