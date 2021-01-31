Inside sprawling luxurious house of Varun Dhawan in Juhu through 12 pictures

Actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got heartily married in Alibaug at the Mansion House on January 24. The couple has been together for years before their tied the knot in a private ceremony.
The newlyweds, who will travel to Istanbul for a quick romantic getaway, are residing at Varun Dhawan's glinting flat. It is a spacious four and a half BHK apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. It features a luxurious and quite well living room, an adequate functional gym, and multiple bedrooms bathed in exquisite, stylized shades.
Take a look at the sprawling property of the newlywed Varun Dhawan.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)
View this post on Instagram
(@varundvn)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)
Also Read: Inside pics: From Varun Dhawan’s entry on a bike to the varmala ceremony, check out pictures from Varun and Natasha Dalal’s wedding
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply