The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Alec Rogers, 26, was last seen on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the Chesswood Drive and Sheppard Avenue West area.

He is described as 5'7", with a large build, black hair, and a short black beard. He was last seen wearing a navy blue winter jacket, and a grey sweater.

Police are concerned for his safety.