Recruit The Best Candidates Through Psychometric Tests

Most of the organizations get wrong candidates. As a result, organizations have to keep recruiting new candidates for particular job roles after a few months. In general job interviews, recruiters do not come to know about the personality of a candidate. It is essential to know whether a candidate is capable of handling the specific job role or whether a candidate is capable of coping up with the new job environment. At the time of a job interview, recruiters glance over the degree certificates of a candidate to know the educational background. Mere glancing through the certificates of the candidates, it is not possible to know the professional skills of the candidates. If you are a recruiter, then you must be facing the problem of recruiting new candidates after some months. You must have selected candidates based on their educational qualifications. But, after some months, you notice that the candidates are not able to perform well at the job front. You sack the candidates and you look for new candidates all over again. Not only your organization, but there are many organizations which go through the same problem. Therefore, there are numerous organizations make use of the psychometric tests during the process of recruitment. In order to assess skills, intelligence and personality of the candidates, psychometric tests are used by the recruiters. Through the tests, employers can get a valuable insight of a candidate's mental, personality traits, emotional strength and aptitude. At the time of assessing a job profile, psychometric tests help you make the right decisions by choosing the right candidates for your organization.

Prominence Of Psychometric Tests

Keeping the needs of the recruitment in mind, the format of the psychometric tests is executed accordingly. When the psychometric tests are conducted on a candidate, then the recruiter comes to know about the capacity of a candidate. Capacities such as coping with stress, working with precision, handling work pressure and so on are assessed through the psychometric tests. One can conduct these tests through an online process and by meeting a candidate personally. In the current days, there are countless organizations which invest money in purchasing software. The tests are conducted through the software. With the help of the software, one can conduct psychometric tests before hiring the candidates. Basically, the term psychometric refers to the assessment of mind. Psychometric tests allow the organizations to collect a detailed understanding about a candidate's abilities and personality in a better way. Recruiters who opt for psychometric tests at the time of recruitment obtain a better evaluation of a candidate. Through the psychometric tests, recruiters also come to know whether a candidate is the best fit for a particular job role. In the selection and recruitment process, psychometric tests have proved to be useful. There are many countries who have started using psychometric tests for evaluating candidates before hiring. From the management consultancies, information technology companies, police forces, fire services to the civil service, financial institutions, local authorities and armed services, psychometric tests are highly used.

Psychometric Tests Advantages

* Assessing candidates through personal interviews can be quite exhausting for the recruiters. A lot of imperative sources such as money and time exhaust while recruiting a new staff. When using psychometric tests at the time of the application process can filter out the suitable candidates in the first place.

* Through psychometric tests, recruiters are able to give candidates a chance to showcase their weaknesses and talents. Recruiters do not choose candidates on the basis of their socio-economic background or their mark sheets. The candidates are chosen based on their suitability of their job profile.

* It has been found that many candidates lie in regards to their abilities and skills. The psychometric tests help recruiters to assess the skills and abilities of every candidate. A recruiter can get an overview of the characteristics and potentialities of candidates through psychometric tests.

* Recruiters can get candidates for the precise job roles through psychometric tests. The tests will let you know whether a particular candidate can handle the job responsibilities properly. You can channelize the aptitude and skills of a candidate towards the right job through psychometric tests.

* In the process of recruitment, psychological tests add validity. The tests extract a candidate's behaviour and personality which help adding validity in the recruitment process. A candidate may perform well in the job interview. But, he or she might not be able to perform well at the time of work. Through psychometric tests, you can come to know whether a candidate can work better when the actual work starts.

Psychometric Assessment Process

In the online assessment company, the structure of the psychometric assessment is done three ways. The assessment usually consists of three domains such as quantitative reasoning, logical reasoning and verbal reasoning. The total duration of the assessment is around an hour. Every domain comprises around 20 questions. The answers should be given within 20 minutes. Generally, there are multi-choice questions for candidates. In every question, there will be various answer options which will help the candidates to pick the right answers. There will be various topics in the quantitative reasoning test. Topics such as geometry, statistics and probability, work rate, percentages, ratios, travel, algebra and so on are included. Candidates need to refresh your memory on the subjects they have learnt during their school and college. The logical reasoning includes various topics such as logic, syllogism, seating arrangements, deduction, spatial reasoning, pictures' comparison and analysis, analogies, language coding, data sufficiency and so on. The verbal reasoning includes comprehension, reading, writing skills, grammar, spelling, vocabulary and so on. In the reading test, candidates will be asked questions after reading the texts. After completing the tests, the assessment reports are given immediately to the recruiters. The test reports are available in three formats. The test assessors of the online assessment company will give a test summary sheet, test score sheet and test analysis sheet.