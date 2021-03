The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Aziz Barkho, 54, was last seen on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 4 p.m., in the Strachan Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West area.

He is described as 5’11”, brown eyes, medium build, with grey/white wavy hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue disposable face mask and a black Toronto Raptor’s hooded sweatshirt with a black winter jacket over top.