Aly Goni shares a goofy picture with Jasmin Bhasin leaving everyone love-struck

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s friendship has now transformed to love and the JasLy fans are here to stan their favourite couple. While Aly Goni made an entry on Bigg Boss 14 to support his friend out, the actor ended up being one of the 5 finalists who was later evicted due to the lack of votes but the couple has admitted to having feelings for each other. During their stay in the house, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni realized that they love each other and are willing to get married with their parents’ permission.

After Bigg Boss 14 ended, they have kept their fans updated of their whereabouts through social media and their pictures together are no less than a fairytale. Sharing yet another goofy and adorable picture, Aly Goni wrote, ““Hum hi humari duniya hai” ❤ #alygoni #SherAly #jasly”. After looking the post, Jasmin Bhasin couldn’t help but react with multiple heart emojis in the comment. Take a look at their picture right here.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin became close friends after appearing on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

