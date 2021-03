The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Alex Charles,22, was last seen on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 10a.m., in the Queen Street West and Givins Street area.

He is described as 5'4", 90 lbs, with short black curly hair, a beard, and long sideburns.

He was wearing a black medium length jacket, black track pants with a white stripe and white and grey running shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.