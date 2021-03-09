Jill Biden’s Lemon-Printed Dress Is Meghan Markle-Approved

On Monday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden took center stage at the State Department’s International Women of Courage Award ceremony to give a speech in honor of International Women’s Day. For the event, Dr. Biden chose a lemon-printed dress from Oscar de la Renta’s pre-spring ‘21 collection. She paired the short-sleeved dress with a matching face mask and bright yellow pumps. But it wasn’t just the uplifting print that caught our attention. Rather, it was the fact that Meghan Markle previously wore almost the exact same dress.

In February, Markle wore the sleeveless, peplum version of the look to a virtual Spotify event. The event, during which Markle and Prince Harry discussed their new podcast series Archewell Audio, marked the couple’s first public appearance since announcing that they are expecting their second child, who we now know is a girl. Both Dr. Biden’s dress — called the Citrus Primavera Belted Day Dress — and Markle’s — Citrus Drop Waist Dress — are still available to shop, albeit in limited sizes and at a steep price. (Dr. Biden’s style costs $2,890, while Markle’s is going for $3,490.)

Fashion isn’t the only thing the two women share views on. There were also similarities between Dr. Biden’s speech on Monday and what Markle shared in Sunday’s tell-all with Oprah.

During her speech, Dr. Biden spoke about the women being honored at the annual ceremony. “Some [of them] are just starting out on a journey they didn’t ask for,” she said. “They are fighting for their own lives and for their children. They want to right the wrongs of our past, to build a brighter future for everyone.”

In the interview with Oprah, during which she discussed joining the royal family, Markle likewise talked about being thrust into her position without knowing what it entailed and the toll it would take on her emotional and mental well-being. She also discussed her need to protect her son Archie. In the end, though, Markle found a way to build a brighter future for herself and her family: “Greater than any fairytale you’ve ever read.”

Compare the two dresses, below.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results