The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Nicholas Giannoylis, 35, was last seen on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 12 p.m., in the Pape Avenue and Mortimer Avenue area.

He is described as 5’9”, 280 lbs., short black hair and has a beard. He is believed to be driving a grey 2005 Volkswagen Passat Ontario marker CRZC421.

Police are concerned for his safety.