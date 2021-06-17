Kriti Sanon steps out in monsoon in black dungaree, white top and sneakers paired with Saint Laurent bag worth Rs. 88,000

Actress Kriti Sanon is a total stunner from her red carpet looks to her airport looks. She never fails to amaze us or impress the critics and audience with her work in films. As Maharashtra government has eased out restrictions post lockdown, paparazzi are now spotting celebrities stepping out for gyms, meetings and so on.

A day ago, Kriti was spotted in the city at Rohit Dhawan's office for a meeting and her outfit was just the perfect pick for a rainy day. She wore a black dungaree dress and teamed it with a white tank top. She carried a black jacket with her and paired the outfit with white sneakers and completed her look with a back Rive Gauche tote bag from Yves Saint Laurent worth €995.00 (Rs. 88,051 aprrox).

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has one of the most interesting lineups of films including Mimi, action-entertainer Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar. She is also trying out the horror-comedy genre with Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan and will be essaying the role of Sita in Prabhas led Adipurush. She will also star in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.

