The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Patrick Naraine, 32, was last seen on Friday, August 6, 2021 at approximately 8:45 a.m. in the Albion Road and Armel Court area.

He is described as 5'8, 140 lbs., skinny build, long black hair and black beard.

He was last seen wearing blue Adidas long sleeve shirt and Adidas track pants.

Police are concerned for his safety.