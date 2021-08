Seems like only yesterday that Kylie Jenner (who just turned 24) was named Youngest Self-made Billionaire by Forbes magazine and the whole family celebrated. Two years later Forbes removed her from the list claiming she provided “forged and exaggerated documents” and is NOT a billionaire, after all…

