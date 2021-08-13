Pete Davidson Is Still The Luckiest Guy In Town

Looks like Pete Davidson will not have TIME to return to Saturday Night Live next season. Success just seems to be falling into his lap! He has 3 or 4 movies already lined up (one with Tom Hardy!) and he just started filming Meet Cute in New York with Kaley Cuoco. It’s a romantic comedy about a young couple who find a way to time travel back into their lover’s past, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner. Pete, 27, and Kaley, 35, have been seen all around NY (and New Jersey Six Flags) in looking like a real-life fun couple. But a REAL romance isn’t likely- Pete has a girlfriend (actress Phoebe Dynevor) and horse and dog-lover Kaley has an equestrian husband, Karl Cook, who happens to be a billionaire …

