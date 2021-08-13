“I think all the Stray Kids are amazing” – says Ryan Reynolds to Bang Chan during Free Guy promotions

It's finally happened. Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds was interviewed by his 'New Favorite Australian', K-pop group Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan during Free Guy promotions.

In the interview, Reynolds said that Free Guy is his favourite movie he's ever made. "It was just a fun movie. It was so nice to do a movie that was so fun and that made you laugh, cry, and jump out of your seat. All of those things were so much fun to be a part of and it's my favourite movie I've ever made," he shared.

Reynolds also mentioned he has seen Stray Kids' upcoming album trailer. He said, “I watched the ‘NOEASY’ trailer a whole bunch of times,” revealing that he watched the “CHEESE” teaser clip for their upcoming comeback.

“You guys do this amazing thing where you kind of blend music with the action genre,” the actor told the musician in the virtual interview. “It’s something I don’t see a lot of people do, and it’s something I’m actually going to steal.”

"You…the whole Stray Kids crew, I love you, guys! I'm such a huge fan. Not only do I love what you do, but I love how you do it. You do it with joy, you do it with authenticity, and you guys do it in inventive ways, — Ryan Reynolds told Bang Chan.

Ryan Reynolds and Bang Chan have begun a surprising friendship on social media. On May 20, the Korean group Stray Kids performed a mashup of their hit song 'God’s Menu' and popular female group BLACKPINK’s 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' on the Korean show Kingdom: Legendary War – a show that Stray Kids ended up winning in June 2021. The performance was inspired by the movie Deadpool with member Felix recreating some parts of Ryan Reynolds. The set was recreated, decked up with props, and costumes as they paid homage to the superhero film. Interestingly, the leader of the group Bang Chan is a resident Deadpool fan in the K-pop group.

20th Century Studios' adventure comedy Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy, starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. Free Guy opens in U.S. theaters on August 13, 2021. The makers are yet to announce the release date for India.

Stray Kids will drop their album NoEasy album on August 23, 2021.

