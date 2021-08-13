Qubool Hai star Surbhi Jyoti raises the temperature in black lace bralette and denims

Indian TV actress Surbhi Jyoti loves traveling and clicking great pictures of her outfits and makeup looks. She has a huge fan base on Instagram where she posts glamorous and hot pictures along with some life updates with her 7.6 million followers.

In her recent post, she shared a series of bold monochrome photoshoots flaunting her curves, while posing in a sexy lacy bralette along with slightly distressed denim pants.

Her glowing makeup look with kajal and nude lips, keeping her hair all loose with natural softness, made them look more seductive. She also captioned the picture saying “A little lost, A little Found”

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti was last seen in shooting for the much-awaited sequel of Qubool Hai 2.0.

