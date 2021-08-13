Qubool Hai star Surbhi Jyoti raises the temperature in black lace bralette and denims

August 12, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Indian TV actress Surbhi Jyoti loves traveling and clicking great pictures of her outfits and makeup looks. She has a huge fan base on Instagram where she posts glamorous and hot pictures along with some life updates with her 7.6 million followers.

Qubool Hai star Surbhi Jyoti raises the temperature in black lace bralette and denims

In her recent post, she shared a series of bold monochrome photoshoots flaunting her curves, while posing in a sexy lacy bralette along with slightly distressed denim pants.

Qubool Hai star Surbhi Jyoti raises the temperature in black lace bralette and denims

Her glowing makeup look with kajal and nude lips, keeping her hair all loose with natural softness, made them look more seductive. She also captioned the picture saying “A little lost, A little Found”

Qubool Hai star Surbhi Jyoti raises the temperature in black lace bralette and denims

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti was last seen in shooting for the much-awaited sequel of Qubool Hai 2.0.

Also Read: Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti dons beige top and white skater skirt during her vacation in Russia

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *