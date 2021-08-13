Check Out! Taapsee Pannu gives a glimpse of her character Gayatri from Blurr

Taapsee Pannu is currently shooting for her upcoming film Blurr. The film which is a remake of the Spanish film Julia's Eyes went on floors last month and will also star Gulshan Devaiah.

On Thursday, Taapsee gave a glimpse at her character Gayatri from the film. In the picture, Taapsee is seen posing in a balcony dressed as her character from the film with a blindfold. She is seen holding a wine glass and with the backdrop of a beautiful sunset by the mountains.

"When the nature has its own filter you need not do much …Aa for Gayatri, she feels more than she sees :)#Blurr," she captioned the post.

This is the first double role for Taapsee. But not her first Spanish remake. Taapsee played the lead in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla a remake of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest directed by Oriol Paulo. Interestingly Oriol Paulo has a Blurr connection. He wrote the original Spanish film Julia’s Eyes on which Taapsee’s Blurr is based.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, Taapsee will also turn producer with the film. Before the film was announced she had also announced her production house named Outsiders Films.

