SEVENTEEN to star in their own edition of HYBE’s reality show In the Soop premiering on August 29, check out the teaser

After the success of the HYBE’s own reality show, In the SOOP starring BTS, the company is all set to premiere the SEVENTEEN version of the show.

In Korean (Hangeul) “soop” means “forest”. The shows takes place in a house in the woods and the concept is to spend time “somewhere between everyday life and leisure. The poster released for SEVENTEEN’s In the SOOP SVT Ver. shows the group members standing on a bridge with forest as their backdrop, with rich greenery and they all dressed in comfortable everyday clothes, looking natural and bright, clearly depicting the concept of healing and relaxation. The group will be spending a week in the forest experiencing the nature.

The show will have 8 episodes, each of 60-minutes along with eight behind-the-scenes episodes, that will be released via Weverse’s TVOD service on Sundays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST for four weeks starting August 29. Every Monday at 11:40 p.m. KST starting August 30, JTBC will also air four 60-minute episodes that contain the highlights of the main episodes.

The teaser released shows the members enjoying tasty food, trying out adventure activities like car-racing and others including fishing etc. The members seems to be having most of their times making beautiful memories.

