Nia Sharma dons risky cropped plunging neckline pink blazer and white denims

One of the boldest Indian television actresses Nia Sharma, best known for her role in the Jamai Raja series, never fails to serve some super hot and sultry photos on her Instagram.
In her latest post, she shared two glamorous yet fashionable pictures in an open button pink cropped blazer with no top under it and styled it with white ripped denim pants. She accessorized the look with a silver layered necklace and a silver bracelet. She flaunted her forever sexy belly piercing along with white stilettos.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)
On the work front, Nia Dharma was last seen in the music video ‘Ankhiyaan Da Ghar’ by Yasser Desai.
Also Read: Nia Sharma sizzles in a backless tie-up top with a bold red lip colour as she lets her hair down for a shoot
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply