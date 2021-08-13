Nia Sharma dons risky cropped plunging neckline pink blazer and white denims

One of the boldest Indian television actresses Nia Sharma, best known for her role in the Jamai Raja series, never fails to serve some super hot and sultry photos on her Instagram.

In her latest post, she shared two glamorous yet fashionable pictures in an open button pink cropped blazer with no top under it and styled it with white ripped denim pants. She accessorized the look with a silver layered necklace and a silver bracelet. She flaunted her forever sexy belly piercing along with white stilettos.

For her makeup, she did a soft pink eye look with winged eyeliner and along with nude lips, she kept her hair loose and wavy with open locks. She also did the styling on her own for this look as she captions the post saying “styling: I’m a natural”, and honestly, we can’t wait to see more of Nia’s stunning styling post like this.

On the work front, Nia Dharma was last seen in the music video ‘Ankhiyaan Da Ghar’ by Yasser Desai.

