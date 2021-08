The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Adam Robert Latremouille, 36, was last seen on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in the Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue area.

He is described as 5'9", 150lbs, with blue eyes, short brown hair and has a beard.

He may be driving a 2021 black Hyundai Sonata CPWR737.

Police are concerned for his safety.