The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Isabella McGuire, 13, was last seen on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 1 a.m., in the Craigton Drive and Rannock Street area.

She is described as 5’5” – 5’6”, 120 lbs., with a slim build, long curly brown hair, and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured (pink, blue, white) tube top and beige track pants. She may be wearing glasses.

Police are concerned for her safety.