Aanand L Rai to start the second schedule of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan in Delhi

Director Aanand L Rai is known for his unique perspectives and his ability to infuse humour in seemingly normal stories. His Tanu Weds Manu franchise proves that the filmmaker holds entertainment and humour by the scruff. The filmmaker had earlier made an announcement about his upcoming film titled Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar which they started filming in June. The film’s first schedule was completed shortly after. And now, the director will soon be starting with the next leg schedule of the family drama which will begin from 10th September in Delhi with the film’s lead cast and other cast members which include Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth, who play Kumar’s sisters in the film.
Also Read: Aanand L Rai, Bhumi Pednekar, and Dinesh Vijan come together with Art of Living & Zerodha for “Taare Zameen Pe” initiative
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply