The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing girl.

Rahmya Cottrelle, 13, was last seen at 7 p.m., on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East area.

She is described as 5'4", 115 lbs., with black hair. She was last seen wearing a purple Roots sweatshirt, purple pants, and white Nike shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety.