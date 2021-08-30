7 Easy-To-Wear Leggings Trends That Aren’t Basic Black

It doesn't take a practiced eye to realize leggings have become a wardrobe staple. We won't get into the deeper semantics over whether leggings should count as pants. But hey, facts are facts: most everyone succumbs to wearing them at some point or another. While some leggings devotees stick with their tried-and-true basic black spandex, fall is a good time to get creative with textures, tones, and weightier fabrics.

Whether you just need something quick and easy to throw on before your morning coffee's kicked in or you're looking for something a little more #fashun for a night out, don't fret — we’ve made an exhaustive list of the best leggings on offer this fall. From that one perfect pair of slick leather-like leggings to trend-forward styles that could inspire anyone to get-up-and-go, we're covering all the bases.

Flared Leggings

Just because leggings are basic doesn't mean you can't have some fun. Flared leggings are simple on the top and jut out to a sartorial party on the bottom, adding a little extra oomph to your comfort-first ensemble.

FP Movement | Free People Superfly Flares, $, available at Free People

