The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Brittany Harkness, 29, was reported missing to police on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, and was last seen on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in the Henry Street and Baldwin Street area.

She is described as 5'7", 115 lbs., with long dark hair, and brown eyes. She has two lines tattooed on her chin.

There is no clothing description available.

Police are concerned for her safety.