Radhika Madan grabs eyeballs in a super cropped top and checkered pants and a statement belt

Radhika Madan has been a part of several critically acclaimed films. She has made a space for herself in the industry, she started out with television and is now making it huge in the Indian Film Industry.

She created her own path and has done exemplary work since. Last seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan, Radhika has a great lineup of films.

Radhik Madan recently stepped out dressed in a super skimpy black cropped top with black and white checkered pants with a slit.

She showed off her washboard abs in the outfit with dewy makeup, kohled and smokey eyes and poker straight hair.

Radhika pulled off a simple yet classy look with monotones and classic makeup with black pointy heels.

Radhika was seen last in Feels like Ishq, another anthology on Netflix and will be seen next in Shiddat.

