Shah Rukh Khan launches Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza’s vegan meat venture ‘Imagine Meats’

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh on Friday announced their new venture, 'Imagine Meats', which is a plant-based meat brand. The couple's new venture was blessed as it was launched by Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi yesterday on September 10, the actor took to his Twitter handle and promoted the brand.

Standing in his iconic pose with arms spread wide, Shah Rukh can be seen holding two packets of Imagine meat, one in each hand. Sharing the picture the superstar used ‘Main Hoon Na’ as a reference in his caption and wrote, "My friends Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh were discussing who would launch their Plant Based Meats Venture. I opened my arms wide and said ‘Main Hoon Naa." As soon as this picture was dropped on the internet, it received a lot of love from the netizens.

My friends @geneliad @Riteishd were discussing who would launch their Plant Based Meats Venture. I opened my arms wide and said ‘Main Hoon Naa’. I wish the entire team of @ImagineMeats my best as they dish out #TheHappyMeat . It’s live https://t.co/QHj2BxRZO2 go visit. pic.twitter.com/CNEM2BkLuq

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2021

While Genelia also reshared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, "Thank you so much @iamsrk for launching our baby @Imaginemeats

Thank you for being just a call away.. No wonder when someone googles “graciousness” your image turns up

We Love You ????????????."

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 debacle Zero. Reportedly, he has been shooting quietly for his upcoming espionage drama Pathan. Reports also claim that He also has given his nod for Atlee’s next untitled project co-starring Nayanthara.

