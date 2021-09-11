Megan Fox, Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton and others take over NYFW with their love for fashion and style as they make a smashing appearance at the Revolve Benefit

The New York fashion week is in full swing, people are making fashionable appearances, looking stunning, living the gala life.

Revolve Group, the popular Los Angeles-based online retail company known for apparel targeted at Millennials and Gen Z consumers, wants a piece of New York Fashion Week.

For its first time participating in NYFW, it will launch Revolve Gallery, an innovative, multiroom fashion experience to be held at 20 Hudson Yards. Revolve will create an immersive multi brand exhibition featuring a real-time shopping component, reimagining the “front row” experience while engaging with consumers in a new way.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox looked stunning in a pastel yellow suit with a white sports bra that she teamed with a monotone jacket and trousers with golden peep toe heels and a matching white shoulder bag. Megan kept her makeup bronzed with highlighter on her sculpted cheeks and nose.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner made an appearance flashing her pregnant belly. She styled a basic, graphic top with wide leg black trousers that she paired with a bright orange trench coat and matching orange platform heels and Louis Vuitton box bag. Her makeup was dewy with her hair in a sleek side parted bun.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse made quite the cute couple appearance for the Benefit. She styled a flared white dress with a button down shirt detail, puffy sleeves and tie ups. Dylan looked dapper in a burgundy suit with a white shirt and his hair in a neat pulled back quiff.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron donned an all-black outfit with a black all show bralette with black high waist trousers and a leather jacket. Her styling was chic, simple and all things boss lady. Her makeup was dewy with tinted lips and her hair in a neat ponytail.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton

Paris and Nicky Hilton complemented each other in black and yellow. They both looked gorgeous in figure hugging dresses with boots and clutches.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk was seen dressed in a short black dress with silver zipper details and thin belt. The utility dress looked smart on her as it hugged her curves and also featured a small collar around the neck. She paired the look with black combat boots. Her makeup was simple with neat tied up hair and silver hoops to finish off the look.

Emilia Ratajkowski

Emilia pulled off quite a casual and chic look for a fashion week but made a statement. She styled a beige knit sweater with black wide leg pants with a knee rip and black slip on heels and black shoulder bag.

