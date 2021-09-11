Rohit Shetty takes a dig at celebrities donning fancy looks for the airport; says it’s an extra addition to the expenditure

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently appeared on the talk show Social Media Star With Janice along with ace YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani. In the talk show, the duo conversed about various topics and one among them being was the current trend of donning fashionable and fancy looks at the airport. Well, for the unversed B-Town celebrities have always been the centre of attraction for the paps. In the current trend, we see celebrities carrying stylish outfits and attires such as fancy co-ord sets, tracksuits and types of denim among others. Their looks have become the fashion hues among the fans.

Taking a dig at this the ace filmmaker said, "Kaun karta hai aisa? Phone karenge tabhi maloom padega na photographer ko ki ‘bhai, main aaj yeh mandir ke bahar hai.’ Kaise maloom padega? (Who does this? Only when you call and inform the photographers yourself, will they know that you are going to the temple. How else will they know)?”.

Post that Rohit also said carrying such looks has become an addition to the expenditure and earlier everyone use to travel in just shorts and vest. Rohit said, "Ab uska kharcha alag ho gaya hai. Warna jab tak yeh photographers wahan pahunche nahin the ya log bolte nahin the ki main utar raha hoon plane se, tab tak toh sab chaddi-baniyan mein hi jaa rahe the. (Now, there’s a whole new expense of airport looks. Earlier, when photographers hadn’t started clicking them there or people themselves didn’t inform them about their arrival time, everyone travelled in shorts and vests)."

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is currently seen hosting Colors Tv's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty disappointed after Niki Tamboli consecutively abort stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results