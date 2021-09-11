Saif Ali Khan photographs Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor spending time together in a monochromic picture

In a monochromatic photo, actress Karisma Kapoor poses with her sister, actress Kareena Kapoor. Karisma took to Instagram to congratulate actor Saif Ali Khan for capturing the event on camera.

Karisma Kapoor sat at a study table in a room, turned sideways, and posed with her face in her hand in the photograph. Kareena Kapoor sits in a balcony chair behind Karisma. Sharing the post, Karisma wrote, "Thanks saifu for this wonderful memory, can’t wait to put it up love it #family #cherishedmoments #fortunenights #sistersarethebest."

Reacting to the picture, Amrita Arora wrote, "Stunning pic." Zahan Kapoor said, "Beautiful photo!!!" Saba Ali Kha commented, "Beautiful women." Ranveer Singh wrote, "Love."

Karisma Kapoor uses Instagram to share photos with her family and friends. She just uploaded a photo by Kareena Kapoor of the sisters with their parents, Randhir and Babita Kapoor. At Randhir's Bandra home, the family gathered for lunch.

Karisma captioned the post, "Family time #saturdaylunch #repost @kareenakapoorkhan…My world @therealkarismakapoor @dabookapoor #babitakapoor."

In the meantime, Kareena is ready to make her directorial debut with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's untitled thriller. She will also star in the film, which she will co-produce with Ekta Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible was recently released.

Kareena will also star alongside Aamir Khan in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. Mona Singh will also appear in the film alongside Kareena. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi version of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. It was adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan.

