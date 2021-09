The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Carol Ann Borne, 47, was last seen on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 8:30 p.m., in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area.

She is described as 5'10", with short dark hair, and multiple earrings in her left ear.

She was last seen wearing a black pullover sweater with pink arms, flower patterned tights, running shoes, and carrying a cross body bag.

Police are concerned for her safety.