The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Surinder Kumar, 49, was last seen on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at approximately 4 a.m., in the Queensway and Roncesvalles Avenue area.

He is described as 5’6”, 140 lbs., with a slim build, clean shaven, medium length straight black hair, and a cut or scar on his forehead.

There is no clothing description available at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.