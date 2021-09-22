Nicki Minaj Isn’t Funny Any More

Fendi must be recoiling at the thought that they ever collaborated with Nicki Minaj. Everybody had a laugh when Nicki Minaj explained her lack of vaccination by claiming her cousin’s friend in Trinidad was rendered infertile after the shots. The silly story blew up on the internet and reporters flew to Trinidad to “investigate.” Perhaps embarrassed by her ignorance, Nicki retaliated at the reporters who attempted to interview her relatives by posting their personal information online and encouraging her fans to threaten them. She herself tried to intimidate journalists with “your days are numbered” and called them names like “dirty hoe,” revealing herself to be as crass as some male rappers. Sorry Nicki, we treasure freedom of the press way more than we treasure you…

