Has Dj Pauly D Found “The One?”

Jersey Shore’s DJ Pauly D, 41, has a serious girlfriend, Nikki Hall – and she seems to be the perfect partner for him.They met on a reality show, A Double Shot At Love, and have been together for two years. Nikki, 29, makes money as a model and Tik Tok influencer and she loves making personal appearances with Pauly at events like this one at the Sugar Factory restaurant in Las Vegas. Certainly they have more fun together that Jersey Shore’s volatile Ronnie Ortiz-Magro who’s always getting arrested for domestic violence or stalking. Besides sweets, Sugar Factory offers those giant cocktails (above) for $36!

